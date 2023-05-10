Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:15 PM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY), VWSYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henrik Andersen - Group President and Chief Executive Officer

Hans Martin Smith - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristian Tornøe - SEB

Akash Gupta - J.P. Morgan

Benjamin Heelan - Bank of America

Supriya Subramanian - UBS

Claus Almer - Nordea

Henry Tarr - Berenberg

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Dan Togo Jensen - Carnegie Investment Bank

William Mackey - Kepler Cheuvreux

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Casper Blom - Danske Bank

Henrik Andersen

Good morning, and welcome to Vestas' Presentation of first quarter of 2023. I just want to start with thanking, first of all, our customers, partners, suppliers and also our 28,500 colleagues around the world for working tirelessly throughout this Q1, of course, a good start of '23, which we will talk more about.

So let's therefore go into the highlights and the details of our Q1 and we had a revenue of €2.8 billion and that is a growth of 14% year-on-year, driven by higher average pricing on deliveries, higher volume, and also a 29% growth in the Service business.

Our EBIT margin ended positively at 1%, profitability improvement driven by the sale of the converter business, lower warranty provisions but also the very strong Service business performance in Q1. The order intake of 3.3 gigawatt come from wind turbines orders and that's up 12% year-on-year with an ASP of €0.89 impacted by mix which we will take you through in one of the coming slides.

A solid capital structure, now with more than €1 billion of new financing in Q1, testament to the strong credit both recognition of Vestas but also in the market there was a €500 million sustainability-linked bond issue, plus a €750 million RCF that was signed with a strong

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.