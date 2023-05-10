Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:24 PM ETBlackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Weston Tucker - Head of Investor Relations

Brad Marshall - Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Bock - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Teddy Desloge - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Melissa Wedel - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Blackstone Secured Lending’s First Quarter 2023 Investor Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] All participants are in listen-only mode. We will conduct a question and answer session after our prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Weston Tucker, Head of Blackstone Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.

Weston Tucker

Thank you, Katie, and good morning and welcome to Blackstone Secured Lendings’ first quarter call. Earlier today, we issued a press release with a presentation of our results and filed our 10-Q, both of which are available on the shareholder section of our website www.bxsl.com. We will be referring to that presentation throughout today’s call.

I would like to remind you that today’s call may include Forward-Looking Statements which are uncertain and outside of the firm’s control and may differ materially from actual results. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For some of the risks that could affect results, please see the risk factors section of our most recent Form 10-K. This audio cast is copyrighted material of Blackstone and may not be duplicated without consent.

With that, I will turn the call over to BXSL’s co-Chief Executive Officer, Brad Marshall.

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Weston, and good morning everyone. With me today is John

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.