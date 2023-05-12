Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top 9 High-Yield Alternatives That Outshine Verizon's 7%: Don't Miss Out

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. is a wonderful choice for anyone seeking a safe 7% yield and ultra-low volatility in bear markets.
  • Verizon's average peak decline in bear markets since 1985 is 11%, 40% less than a 60/40 retirement portfolio.
  • Verizon is trading at the 2nd highest yield in history and is 36% undervalued, just 7X cash-adjusted earnings.
  • It's priced for -3% growth, and analysts expect 0.5% long-term growth, along with 70% returns in the next 3 years, and 110% in the next six. That's 2X better than the S&P 500 consensus.
  • This article showcases nine better Verizon alternatives for those looking for even better yield and stronger growth. Including my two favorites, such as a 7.3% yielding Buffett-style 60% undervalued table-pounding buy, and an A-rated 7.7% yielding dividend aristocrat growing 7X faster than Verizon.
Money rain, woman rising hands up with toothy smile on face, pleased, amazed with money falling.

Khosrork

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 10th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a recession, defensive high-yield blue chips like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are a favorite among income investors.

After all, with the debt ceiling crisis threatening a

Verizon

Daily Shot

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

investor presentation

Bloomberg

investor presentation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P

investor presentation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own some of these via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

