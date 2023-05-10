Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Swartzberg - Investor Relations

Lance Mitchell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Graham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Reynolds Consumer Products First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Swartzberg. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Mark Swartzberg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Reynolds Consumer Products' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at reynoldsconsumerproducts.com. Our earnings press release and accompanying presentation slides are also available on the site.

With me on the call today are Lance Mitchell, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Graham, our Chief Financial Officer.

For our call, Lance will focus his remarks on our first quarter performance, progress on the Reynolds Cooking & Baking recovery plan and what we are doing to drive results across our business. Michael will review our first quarter financials and our outlook for the second quarter and the full year. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to provide a few reminders. First, this morning's discussion may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.