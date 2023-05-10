Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:45 PM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Wiseman - VP, Finance

Brendan Hoffman - President and CEO

Mike Stornant - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport Research

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Sam Poser - Williams Trading.

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Wolverine Worldwide Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alex Wiseman, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Wiseman

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 conference call. On the call today are Brendan Hoffman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Stornant, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings press release and announced our financial results for the first quarter 2023. The press release is available on many news sites and can be viewed on our corporate website at wolverineworldwide.com. This morning's earnings press release and comments made during today's earnings call include non-GAAP disclosures, which adjust for certain items such as environmental and other related costs, net of cost recoveries, reorganization costs, foreign exchange rate changes and a gain on the divestiture of the Keds [ph] business.

Financial results and guidance for 2023 and comparable results for 2022 where our ongoing business exclude the impact of CDs, which was sold in February 2023, and Wolverine Leathers which is subject of a sale process and reflect an adjustment for the transition of our Hushpuppy North America business to a licensing model in the second half of 2023. These disclosures were reconciled in attached tables within the body of the release.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.