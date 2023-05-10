Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:47 PM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly – Investor Relations Representative-Greenlight Re and Vice President-Equity Group

Simon Burton – Chief Executive Officer

David Einhorn – Chairman of the Board

Faramarz Romer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Mottolese – Dowling & Partners

David Schiff – Schiff's Insurance Observer

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining the Greenlight Capital Re First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Karin Daly, Greenlight Re's Investor Relations Representative and Vice President at the Equity Group. You may please go ahead, Karin.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay following the conclusion of the event. An audio replay will also be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.greenlightre.com. Joining us on the call today will be Chief Executive Officer, Simon Burton; Chairman of the Board, David Einhorn; and Chief Financial Officer, Faramarz Romer.

On behalf of the company, I'd like to remind you that forward-looking statements may be made during the call and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect the company's current expectations, estimates and predictions about future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For more information on the risks and other factors that may impact

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.