Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 2:51 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.08K Followers

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aubrey Reynolds - Senior Manager Investor Relations

Doug Hirsch - Chief Mission Officer

Trevor Bezdek - Chairman

Karsten Voermann - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Wagner - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis - SVB Leerink

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim

Charles Rhyee - Cowen

Jian Li - Evercore ISI

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Jonathan Yong - Credit Suisse

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Dylan Finley - UBS

Steve Valiquette - Barclays

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the GoodRx First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Aubrey Reynolds, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Ms. Reynolds, you may begin.

Aubrey Reynolds

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023. Joining me today are Doug Hirsch, our Chief Mission Officer; Trevor Bezdek, our Chairman; Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Wagner, our Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on the call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, strategies, goals and objectives, our market opportunity, our anticipated financial performance, the impact of the grocer issue on our business, underlying trends in our business, our potential for growth, collaborations and partnerships with third parties, and the expected impact from macroeconomic environment on our business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.