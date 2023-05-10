Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

GDX: Gold May Be On The Verge Of A Larger Break Higher

May 10, 2023 4:01 PM ETVanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.05K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has risen to its peak level, indicating it could reverse lower or enter a more significant bullish rally.
  • Although real interest rates may appear high, they could be much lower depending on the inflation measurement, promoting a higher fundamental gold price.
  • Today's slowing inflation should not hamper gold because a recession would encourage a dovish pivot that could push inflation even higher.
  • The "head and shoulders" pattern in the US dollar may also promote gold as the dollar declines against its global peers.
  • GDX's valuation is higher today, but it would be very low, given a relatively small increase in gold's price.

Bull and Bear-Concept Stock Exchange and Stock Market

peterschreiber.media

The sharp increase in volatility within the monetary system in recent weeks has pushed the price of gold much higher. Gold is now back above $2000/oz and is nearly breaking above the resistance level its held since 2020. I have had a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.05K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX,USO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.