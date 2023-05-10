Roblox Corporation Stock: Growing Up Well
Summary
- Roblox Corporation stock had a post-earnings pop as investors cheered the platform's robust earnings release, demonstrated by better-than-expected free cash flow profitability.
- The company's engagement and monetization have remained robust, despite macroeconomic headwinds.
- Roblox is also on the right track with its advertising initiative, as management expects to report ad revenue from Q2.
- However, Roblox Corporation's valuation is aggressive at the current levels, suggesting significant future growth has likely been priced in.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) released its Q1 earnings earlier today, as investors cheered its report. Bookings growth came ahead of the consensus estimates, up 22.6% YoY. In addition, while the company continues to report GAAP EPS loss (-$0.44), it posted robust operating cash flow and free cash flow, or FCF, despite investing "almost $400 million on infrastructure over the last year."
Investors assessing the business case of Roblox should focus on its FCF metrics, as it aligns closely with bookings growth than GAAP EPS, as "Roblox is largely self-funded thanks to deferred revenue," which is reflected in its operating cash flow.
Moreover, the company demonstrated its ability to navigate macroeconomic headwinds, as management highlighted that it can "moderate its rate of investment in headcount and infrastructure."
Coupled with solid engagement metrics, Roblox seems to be growing up well, as DAUs (daily average users) for over-13 users rose 31% YoY, accelerating from last quarter's 28% growth.
Moreover, the total hours engaged improved, up 23% YoY, compared to last quarter's 18% growth. As such, Roblox seems to be moving in the right direction, as management highlighted the robustness of its monetization.
Roblox reminded investors that its bookings growth is underpinned by hours engaged and improvement in monetization.
Roblox saw "a slight increase in monetization per payer," with "healthy growth" globally. Moreover, as the user cohort in the U.S. and Canada matures, it has helped to bolster its monetization engine, even as Roblox expands to lower monetization regions in the earlier stages of its growth.
However, management highlighted that it's confident that the newer markets will follow the trends seen in the U.S. and Canada over time.
Despite worsening macroeconomic challenges, we assessed that the growth momentum in Roblox has remained robust. As such, it likely justifies the narrow moat rating Morningstar reflects, attributed to Roblox's network effect.
Since users must perform all transactions in Robux (Roblox's currency), it's a critical underpinning to drive the platform's bookings growth, supporting its profitability growth.
Management also stressed how the Roblox community "has so many ways to spend money on Roblox," as CEO David Baszucki articulated:
They use prepaid cards. They can use credit cards, in addition, of course, to our partners at Google and Apple. And as that expands, we're seeing the leverage we get as bookings grow faster than the cost of sales. - Roblox earnings call.
With Roblox's solid earnings release, it has likely calmed investors' nerves about a further slowdown in H2FY2023. Moreover, the company is making progress in advertising, as management highlighted that Roblox "will make a small amount of advertising revenue in Q2."
Could it help RBLX to stem the slide from its early April highs, helping it stage a recovery from the current levels?
RBLX's valuation is aggressive, with a "D" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Moreover, its growth metrics of a "C+" likely aren't sufficient to justify its growth premium.
We gleaned that RBLX's forward FCF yield of 0.5% has likely reflected significant optimism on management's ability to execute its growth levers and monetization pillars.
Even if we consider its FY25 FCF yield of 1.7%, it's still highly aggressive and likely isn't enough to justify a bookings CAGR of 15% from FY22-25.
Notwithstanding, RBLX has likely reversed from its medium-term downtrend as dip buyers returned last week, followed by strong buying momentum this week.
We assessed that bearish momentum in Roblox Corporation has progressively dissipated, as buyers returned at much lower levels in May and December 2022 to support the stock.
With the Roblox Corporation risk/reward seemingly balanced at the current levels, we don't think the current levels are attractive enough, given its steep growth premium.
Roblox Corporation Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
This article was written by
