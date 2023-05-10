Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Beauty Of REIT Dividend Aristocrats

May 10, 2023 4:05 PM ETESS, FRT, O
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • A portfolio exposure to dividend aristocrats is extremely topical in periods where the economic dynamics are volatile and imply an elevated probability of distress.
  • The problem with dividend aristocrat ETFs or just a pure-play replication of the entire universe of dividend aristocrats is that it provides an unattractive yield (~1.9%).
  • Realty Income, Essex Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust are the only three equity REITs which are classified as dividend aristocrats.
  • An exposure to equity REITs, which are considered dividend aristocrats, provides a solution by offering a yield of ~4.5% that is underpinned by conservative FFO payout ratio and capital structure.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

During times of elevated probability for distress, stability and income predictability are becoming increasingly important factors within typical investor portfolios. While these "flight-to-safety" dynamics warrant the necessary de-risking of portfolio, they tend to inflict damage on the yield and its prospects of growth.

dividend level

IEX cloud, author's calculations

payout ratio

IEX cloud, author's calculation

leverage

NAREIT, author's calculation

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.62K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.