Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Verra Mobility: Recent Earnings Increase My Confidence

May 10, 2023 4:20 PM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)
BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
17 Followers

Summary

  • VRRM has a good business and holds a leadership position in each segment, particularly in the Commercial Services segment. This enables the company to achieve industry-leading margins.
  • The recent 1Q23 results have boosted my confidence in the stock as the company continues to perform well.
  • Favorable industry dynamics in the near and long term have further increased my confidence.
  • The company's valuation is attractive, as it is currently trading below the sector median, despite holding a leading position in its industry.

Cars passing through the toll gate on the motorway, vivid travel background

Darwel/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is a leading provider of innovative smart mobility technology solutions in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. The company's primary offerings include toll and violations management, title and registration services, automated safety and traffic enforcement, and

Revenue Segmentation for commercial services segment

Company presentation

Revenue sementation of Government services segment

Company presentation

Analyst and Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
17 Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.