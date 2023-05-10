Darwel/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is a leading provider of innovative smart mobility technology solutions in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. The company's primary offerings include toll and violations management, title and registration services, automated safety and traffic enforcement, and commercial parking management. VRRM serves a diverse range of customers, including fleet owners such as rental car companies (RACs) and fleet management firms (FMCs), governments, universities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and other violation-issuing authorities. VRRM operates across three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions.

Commercial Services segment

VRRM's commercial service segment provides comprehensive toll management, violation management, and title and registration solution to RACs and FMCs. In Europe, the Commercial Services segment offers violations processing through Euro Parking Collection plc ("EPC") and consumer tolling services through Pagatelia S.L.U. ("Pagatelia"). Through established relationships with individual tolling authorities in the United States, VRRM provides customers with automated and outsourced administrative solutions, which offer convenience to vehicle drivers and benefits to tolling and issuing authorities.

The commercial service segment has a high barrier to entry, with VRRM being the dominant player, resulting in a lucrative EBITDA margin of over 60%. Even during the COVID pandemic, the segment's EBITDA margins remained above 50%, showcasing its resilience.

In FY22, the commercial service segment contributed $326 million to consolidated revenue, representing a share of 44%. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $208.5 million for FY22, representing 62% of the total segment adjusted EBITDA.

Government Services segment

VRRM through its Government Service segment provides government agencies with road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school buses, and city bus lanes. On behalf of the customers, the company installs, maintains, and manages automated safety solution hardware and software that processes event data, customer-specific rules, and connects a traffic violation to the responsible driver or vehicle owner

The Government Services segment contributed $336.7 million to the consolidated revenue or 45% of total revenue in FY22. Unlike the Commercial segment, this segment does not have such a lucrative margin profile and hence contributes $115.8 million (or 34%) to the overall segment-adjusted EBITDA despite having almost equal revenue contribution.

Parking Solutions segment

VRRM's Parking Solutions segment was formed after the acquisition of T2 Systems in December 2021. The segment serves over 2000 customers in the university, municipality, healthcare, and commercial operators market in the highly fragmented parking industry. These customers have diverse parking needs, such as off-street parking, on-street parking, permits, enforcement, and consumer engagement.

Unlike the other segments, the Parking Solutions segment has a relatively lesser contribution to the consolidated revenue and adjusted segment EBITDA. In FY22, it contributed $79 million or 11% to the consolidated revenue and $14.2 million or 4% to adjusted EBITDA.

Recent Earnings

VRRM released its 1Q23 results on May 4, and the results were better than expected. The company reported an EPS of $0.26, surpassing the consensus EPS estimate by $0.04. Additionally, the revenue for the quarter was $191 million, which was up 13% year-over-year and exceeded the consensus estimate by $8.6 million.

On a segmental basis, the Commercial Services segment reported strong 17% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $86 million. This growth was primarily driven by increased adoption rates from renters for all-inclusive tolling product offerings, as well as an increase in volume due to an uptick in traveling activity. Additionally, the segment entered into a partnership with Telepass for rental car tolling in Italy, which should allow VRRM to achieve better interoperability across Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal, thereby increasing the segment's presence in Europe.

The Government Services segment reported somewhat muted growth when compared to the Commercial Services segment, although growth was still strong. This segment's revenue grew by 9% year-over-year, reaching $86 million, primarily driven by 14% growth from services. However, the product revenue declined from $6 million to $3 million.

The Parking Solutions segment experienced revenue growth of 12% to reach $20 million, driven by increased demand from a large tier-one university in the mid-Atlantic region and various municipalities.

The strong growth in 1Q23 is a continuation of VRRM's strong performance post-pandemic. The company has achieved an 18% compound annual growth rate over the past five years, even accounting for the depressed revenue in the past few years due to lower travel activity caused by Covid. Based on the near and long-term tailwind which I have outlined in the next section, I believe that VRRM's strong performance can continue in the future.

Outlook and Opportunities

Although many economists and investors believe that a recession is imminent, I do not believe that travel and tourism activity will take a significant hit in the near term. Major US airlines are reporting strong bookings through the second quarter, and the outlook from VRRM's rental car partner also remains strong. In fact, there are still more opportunities for corporate travel spending in the US and Europe, which are currently at 60% of pre-Covid levels.

Furthermore, the need for improved road safety and the reduction of traffic-related fatalities and injuries is a major priority for governments worldwide. This trend is likely to drive increased demand for VRRM's automated safety enforcement product offerings within its Government Services segment. In addition to the positive momentum on photo enforcement legislation in Florida, Colorado, and Washington, other states are also considering similar legislation to improve road safety.

Apart from the near-term drivers, VRRM also has several long-term trends in its favor. One such trend is the transition of tolling systems to cashless methods. With the increasing adoption of technology, there is a shift towards digital payments and cashless transactions, which is expected to benefit VRRM's tolling and violation management offerings.

Moreover, the increasing TAM (Total Addressable Market) for non-rental car fleet and the complexity of the rental car and fleet management business further adds to VRRM's potential for growth. As a leading player in the industry, VRRM is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends and increase its market share.

Another potential driver for VRRM's growth is its expansion in Europe. Although the company currently derives insignificant revenue from this region, the European market presents a significant growth opportunity for VRRM. With its strong market position and expertise in providing innovative smart mobility technology solutions, VRRM is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the European market in the long term.

Apart from these fundamental tailwinds, one thing that comforts me the most about VRRM is its very high proportion of revenue which is recurring in nature. Over 90% of VRRM's revenue is recurring in nature which means the company has a pretty stable revenue flow and periods of economic downturns should have limited impact on the company's overall performance.

Valuation

Given the near-term tailwinds, I believe that the management's expectation of FY23 EPS being between $1 to $1.1 is quite achievable. The stock is currently trading at around $17.3, which is 16.5 times the FY23 midpoint of management-guided EPS. This is lower than the sector median valuation of 18.3x by 10.9%. Moreover, the stock has received a "buy" recommendation from SA Analysts, Wall Street, and SA Quant, with a rating of 4, 3.85, and 4.36, respectively.

Risk

VRRM's profitability mainly stems from its Commercial Services segment, which primarily caters to large RACs and FMCs, resulting in concentrated revenue. While the company's near-monopoly market position grants it significant pricing power and margins, any new entrant that offers innovative products could potentially impact its overall profitability in a negative way.

Conclusion

VRRM is a company that boasts high margins and a steady stream of revenue, which combined with both near and long-term growth drivers make it a strong contender for investment. The company's recent results have further bolstered my confidence in its potential, and I am confident that it can close the valuation gap between its stock and the sector median in the coming quarters. As a result, I am rating VRRM as a buy.