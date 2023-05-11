Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: A Unprofitable Bank With A Tech Valuation Multiple

Summary

  • SoFi’s first quarter earnings showed an ongoing deterioration in the growth trajectory.
  • The fintech once again did not generate positive net income and only remained profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. High SBC expenses are a problem.
  • SOFI has no competitive advantage over regular banks and does not deserve a tech valuation multiple.

Hand of businessman using smart phone with coin icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently reported robust 'member' growth for 1Q-23 despite a significant slowdown in its core business.

In

Financials Overview

Financials Overview (SoFi Technologies Inc)

Members Growth

Members Growth (SoFi Technologies Inc)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (SoFi Technologies Inc)

Lending Products

Lending Products (SoFi Technologies Inc)

Revenue Estimate

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

PS Ratio

PS Ratio (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.69K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

