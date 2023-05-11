I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently reported robust 'member' growth for 1Q-23 despite a significant slowdown in its core business.

In addition, the company did not generate positive net income in the first quarter and continued to only achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability. Sales forecasts indicate that sales will continue to slow in the future.

Furthermore, I don't see SOFI having any real competitive advantages over commercial or consumer banks, and I don't believe investors should pay a 'tech' multiple for a simple online bank.

Even though SOFI has dropped to penny stock territory following earnings, I see ongoing downside risks as more investors question SOFI's tech valuation.

Headwinds To Member And Sales Growth

SOFI is experiencing a sharp decline in its growth figures, which is the primary reason I believe SOFI's valuation multiple is out of touch.

SOFI generated 43% YoY sales growth in 1Q-23, down from 69% the previous year, and investors can expect a continued slowdown in 2023 and 2024.

Though sales are still increasing as the fintech attracts new members to its platform and expands its product portfolio in both lending and financial services, I believe SOFI's valuation will remain under pressure.

Financials Overview (SoFi Technologies Inc)

One factor influencing my decision is that the SOFI's membership growth is slowing dramatically. SOFI's growth is measured by the term 'members', which refers to regular customers who open an account on SOFI's platform. Member growth in the fintech slowed from 70% in 1Q-22 to 49% in 1Q-23.

SOFI's membership increased 110% YoY in 1Q-21, at the height of the pandemic. This means that SOFI is now growing at half the rate it was two years ago. This resetting of growth following the pandemic, in my opinion, makes it much more difficult for the fintech to maintain its exorbitant valuation multiple.

Members Growth (SoFi Technologies Inc)

No Real Profits, High SBC Expenses

SOFI's business has yet to enter the profit zone despite years of hyper-growth. SOFI generated positive adjusted EBITDA in 1Q-23, as it did in the previous quarter, but only by adding a number of expenses, the most significant of which was stock-based compensation expenses.

SOFI's share-based expenses totaled $64.2 million in 1Q-23, a large number in any case, and it was only by adding such non-cash expenses that SOFI was able to turn a $34.4 million net loss into a $75.7 million adjusted EBITDA 'profit'. SOFI spent a total of $306 million on SBC in 2022, a 28% increase over the compensation level in 2021.

SOFI's executives, in my opinion, receive excessive stock-based compensation, especially given that the fintech is not yet profitable. This, however, is more common in high-valued tech companies than in risk-averse, conservatively managed banks.

Adjusted EBITDA (SoFi Technologies Inc)

A Potential Credit Problem In The Quickly Growing Personal Loan Portfolio

Due to the temporary pause in student loans repayments, SOFI has compensated for declining student loan growth by pushing growth in personal loans. SOFI's personal loans increased 38% YoY to $904.9 million in 1Q-23, and the rapid increase in loans may cause SOFI problems due to high interest rates. If the U.S. economy weakens and loan defaults rise more broadly, the problem could worsen.

Lending Products (SoFi Technologies Inc)

Why Does SOFI Get A Tech Multiple?

Strong platform growth or growth in 'member' accounts are insufficient reasons for SOFI to trade at an inflation sales multiple. SOFI is trading at a sales multiple of 2.8x, and the fintech's first-quarter results confirmed to me that it lacks a true competitive advantage.

Granted, SOFI is rapidly expanding its sales and membership, but I don't see anything in the business, strategic, economic, or operational, that indicates the fintech is deserving of a premium sales multiple. SOFI, like all other banks, accepts deposits and lends them out at a higher rate in its lending business.

Bullish SOFI investors should keep in mind that the company's growth is expected to slow significantly in 2023 and 2024, indicating that investors may be overpaying for SOFI's sales potential. The market anticipates 30% growth this year and 25% growth the following year. To be clear, SOFI's expected growth is solid, but the company's days of supercharged growth are long gone, and the company is still not profitable.

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

As of May 5, 2023, SOFI had a sales multiple (for the current year) of 2.8x, which seems excessive to me given that SOFI has yet to report a positive net income for the first quarter.

There is also the possibility of trouble in SOFI's aggressively grown personal loan portfolio if higher interest rates cause more people to have difficulty servicing their debts.

Given the risks and headwinds I see, as well as the challenges of profitability and high SBC expenses, I believe the risk/reward ratio remains decidedly negative.

PS Ratio (YCharts)

Why SOFI Might See A Lower/Higher Valuation Multiple

SOFI is doing a great job with branding and marketing, and the company is doing well with it. However, at its core, SOFI is still just a regular bank offering the same savings, lending, and investment products as many other regular banks.

I've already mentioned the rising risks in the lending portfolio as a result of SOFI's aggressive push to invest in personal loans. In a recession, these loans may experience higher default rates, negatively impacting SOFI's capital returns.

My Conclusion

SOFI's first-quarter achievements confirmed my concerns about the fintech. These concerns include slowing growth in its key member metric, the fact that SOFI is still profitable only on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and a valuation multiple that reminds me of highly rated growth companies in the technology sector.

It is also a source of concern for me that SOFI spends far too much money on SBC expenses despite the fact that it is unable to achieve core profitability.

After earnings, the fintech's stock rerated back to penny stock territory, and I believe that more investors will realize that SOFI is just another bank that manages to convince investors to award it a premium tech multiple.

I don't see anything unique about SOFI in terms of operational, commercial, or financial terms, and the market should catch up to it sooner or later.