Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Ladd - Chairman, President & CEO

Todd Huskinson - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Paul Johnson - KBW

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation's conference call to report financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. This conference is being recorded today, May 10, 2023. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Mr. Ladd, you may begin your conference.

Robert Ladd

Thank you, Kelly, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. Welcome to our conference call covering the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Joining me this morning is Todd Huskinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover important information about forward-looking statements as well as an overview of our financial information.

Todd Huskinson

Thank you, Rob. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by using a telephone number and PIN provided in our press release announcing the call.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections, and we ask that you refer to our most recent filing with the SEC for important factors that

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.