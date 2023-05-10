Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 3:40 PM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Lobo - Stern Investor Relations

Kevin Boyle - Chief Executive Officer

Drew Deniger - Vice President of Research & Development

Mike Wong - Vice President of Finance

Abhi Srivastava - Vice President of Technical Operations

Conference Call Participants

Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Swayampakula Ramakanth - HCW

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alaunos Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Lobo. Please go ahead.

Alex Lobo

Good morning. Earlier this morning, Alaunos issued a press release announcing financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as the Alaunos quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was filed this morning with the SEC.

The company's press release and annual report will also be available one the Alaunos' website at alaunos.com. In addition, this conference call is being webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, and will be archived there for future reference.

Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Participants are cautioned that this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, May 10, 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements made today

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.