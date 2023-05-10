Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 3:41 PM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL), GNL.PA, GNL.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Curtis Parker - Senior Vice President

Jim Nelson - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Masterson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Michael Gorman - BTIG

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Global Net Lease First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Curtis Parker, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Curtis Parker

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for GNL's first quarter 2023 earnings call. This call is being webcast in the Investor Relations section of GNL's Web site at www.globalnetlease.com. Joining me today on the call to discuss the quarter's results are Jim Nelson, GNL's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Masterson, GNL's Chief Financial Officer. The following information contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We refer all of you to our SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on February 23, 2023 and all other filings with the SEC after that date for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these differences. Any forward-looking statements provided during this conference call are only made as of the date of this call. As stated in our SEC filings, GNL disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Also, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's financial performance. These

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.