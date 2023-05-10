Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Corporate Earnings Suggest Growth Is Slowing, But Maybe Less Than Expected

Summary

  • Why a potential recession hasn't arrived yet and may not be as bad as expected?
  • The latest corporate earnings haven't been strong, but are outperforming.
  • Why many of last year's headwinds haven't materialized for markets?

Sustainable with long term investment concept, miniature decorate turtle or tortoise slow walking on rising growth stock market value graph, value investment concept

Nuthawut Somsuk

The latest U.S. earnings season is almost done, and the results suggest the economy may not be slowing as much as initially feared. Damian Fernandes, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, speaks with Greg Bonnell about earnings and the implications for markets.

This article was written by

