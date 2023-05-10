Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alstom SA (ALSMY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 3:45 PM ETAlstom SA (ALSMY), AOMFF
Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Henri Poupart-Lafarge - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Martinez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

James Moore - Redburn

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

Alasdair Leslie - Societe Generale

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Delphine Brault - ODDO BHF

Jonathan Day - HSBC

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

Good morning, good morning, everybody. Welcome to Alstom '22-'23 financial results. I will start by giving you some highlights on the year. And then I will hand over to Laurent, who will detail to you the financial results as well as the trajectory and outlook. And I will come back for the conclusion, and we will then open the floor for questions and answers.

So just to give you a few highlights of the year. Of course, one of the main items is that the fact that we are now well established as a global leader in a very good market, in a buoyant market on all continents, all countries in all our activities. And that's one of the most satisfactory factor, I would say, in a year marked by a complex and uncertain macroeconomic environment. We are the undisputed global leader in this market. We have now a solid foundation. We have restored the customer satisfaction. We have stabilized all the projects, notably the ones coming from the ex Bombardier portfolio. All the new orders have been with the right quality, the right margin, the right risks. And we have now -- we can benefit now from the synergies, and we are, I would say, up and running to open this new chapter of Alstom history.

Just one or two words on the

