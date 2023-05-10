Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li Auto: Momentum In Premium Chinese EVs Can Send Shares Higher

May 10, 2023 4:49 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)BYDDF, BYDDY, LAAOF, NIO, XPEV
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Li Auto reported Q1 earnings that beat expectations.
  • The company is benefiting from strong demand in China for its latest plug-in hybrid SUVs.
  • An expectation for earnings to accelerate alongside several growth catalysts keeps us bullish on the stock.
Electric vehicle charging station for charge EV battery and technician soldering metal of EV car lithium-ion rechargeable battery in factory. Commercial EV charging point business. Li-ion battery.

Fahroni/iStock via Getty Images

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stands out as a leader in the premium segment of electric vehicles in China. The company just reported its latest quarterly results, beating expectations as it reached 53k deliveries, a 66% increase

Chart
Data by YCharts

LI metrics

source: company IR

LI metrics

source: Counterpoint

LI metrics

source: company IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

LI metrics

Seeking Alpha

