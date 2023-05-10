Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evonik: Portfolio Reshaping Continues

Summary

  • Improving trend at the EBITDA level.
  • Cost-saving initiatives are underway and Evonik's portfolio improvements continue.
  • 2023 guidance was unchanged, and neither was our valuation.

Evonik Industries Tippecanoe Laboratories manufacturing facility. Evonik produces specialty chemical and animal health products.

jetcityimage

Last year, we analyzed EU chemical companies with the ongoing energy crisis and identified a few players with "margins revaluation from current prices such as Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF;OTCPK:EVKIY) and BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

