Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Neil Backhouse - Head of IR

Vicki Hollub - President and CEO

Rob Peterson - SVP and CFO

Richard Jackson - President, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Royall - JPMorgan

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Leo Mariani - ROTH MKM Partners

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Occidental's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neil Backhouse, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Neil Backhouse

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in Occidental's first quarter 2023 conference call. On the call with us today are, Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Richard Jackson, President Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management. This afternoon we will refer to slides available on the Investor section of our website.

The presentation includes a cautionary statement on Slide 2 regarding forward looking statements that will be made on the call this afternoon. We'll also reference a few non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure can be found in the schedules or earnings release and on our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Vicki. Vicki, please go ahead.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you, Neil. And good afternoon, everyone. The operational and financial successes we achieved last year continued into 2023, as I will detail

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.