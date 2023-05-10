Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 3:55 PM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Zeunik - Senior Vice President-Financial Planning and Analysis

Peter Cannito - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Baliff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Suji DeSilva - ROTH MKM

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Redwire's Corporation Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions, following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Jeff Zeunik. Sir, the floor is yours.

Jeff Zeunik

Thank you, Karen, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Redwire first quarter 2023 earnings call. We hope that you've seen our earnings release, which we issued yesterday afternoon. It has also been posted in the investor relations section of our website@redwireSpace.com.

Let me remind everyone that during the call, Redwire Management may make forward-looking statements that reflect our beliefs, expectations, intentions, or predictions of the future. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that are described in more detail on slide two.

Additionally, to the extent we discussed non-GAAP measures during the call, please leave slide three, our earnings of our earnings release or the investor presentation on our website for the calculation of these measures and non-GAAP reconciliations. I am Jeff Zeunik, Redwire, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Joining me on today's call are Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Baliff, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Pete. Pete?

Peter Cannito

Thank you, Jeff. During today's call, I will take you through a discussion of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.