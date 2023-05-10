Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Dividend Growth Portfolio, 8 Years Later

May 10, 2023 5:09 PM ETAAPL, ABT, BLK, BRK.A, BRK.B, CARR, CL, CVS, GLD, IVV, JNJ, LOW, MDT, MMM, MSFT, NKE, NOBL, OTIS, PEP, QCOM, RTX, SCHD, TXN, VDADX, VIG, WBA, WMT1 Comment
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
12.53K Followers

Summary

  • In early 2015, I bought 15 of the largest cap stocks from the dividend achievers index.
  • The strategy was to create a more retirement-ready portfolio.
  • The dividend growth portfolio delivered modestly on the goals - it has offered better risk-adjusted returns.
  • When I factor in my 3 stock picks, the collective U.S. portfolio has delivered some nice outperformance vs the S&P 500.

Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury

In early 2015 I started an "experiment" on behalf of Seeking Alpha readers. I purchased 15 of the largest cap dividend achievers. At the time, I also had 3 stock picks. The experiment was with real money - in fact, our entire U.S. dollar amount was moved into

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth vs the S&P 500 (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

3 Stock Picks vs Benchmarks

Dale's 3 picks (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

United Technology Spinoffs

Spin offs United Technologies (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Dividend Growth and Picks

Dividend Growth Stocks (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

spinoffs

United Technology Spinoffs (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

spinoff assets

Spinoff Assets (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Total portfolio

Total Portfolio (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio Table (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

sectors

Total Portfolio Sector Allocation (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

sectors market

Sector Allocation S&P 500 (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

This article was written by

Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
12.53K Followers
Dale Roberts is the Chief Disruptor at the Cut The Crap Investing blog. Cut The Crap will introduce Canadians to the many sensible low fee investment options in Canada. Canadians currently pay some of highest investment fees in the world. Dale will help Canadians on the path to creating their own low fee portfolios or direct them to the lower fee managed portfolio solutions. Dale was a former Investment Funds Advisor and Trainer at Tangerine Investments, and is a still recovering former award-winning advertising writer and creative director. Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha from 2013, covering asset allocation, dividend investing and retirement. As always past performance is not guaranteed to repeat. You should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. If you don't know what you're doing, don't do it. Dale's articles are not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, TLT, GMET, BATT, FRHLF, SU, CNQ, TOU:CA, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.