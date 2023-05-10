Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 4:12 PM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF), QTRH:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCQX:QTRHF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Gillberry - Interim CEO

John Karnes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Coupland - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Quarterhill's Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On this morning's call, we have John Gillberry, Interim CEO; and John Karnes, Chief Financial Officer. [Operator Instructions]

Earlier this morning, Quarterhill issued a news release announcing its financial results for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2023. This news release, along with the company's MD&A and financial statements, are available on Quarterhill's website and on SEDAR.

Certain matters discussed during today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the company's annual information form and other public filings that are available on SEDAR.

During this conference call, Quarterhill will refer to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Please refer to the company's Q1 2023 MD&A for full cautionary notes regarding the use of forward-looking statements and non-IFRS measures.

Finally, please note that all financial information provided is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

I will now turn the meeting over to Mr. Gillberry. Please go ahead, sir.

John Gillberry

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. In terms of the agenda, I'll start with a look at Q1 consolidated and segment highlights as well as some important developments subsequent to quarter end, after which John Karnes will take a look at key financial results, and then we will open it up for questions.

Quarterhill's consolidated revenue in Q1 was $44 million, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a negative $6.9

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.