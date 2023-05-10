Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 4:13 PM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN), JXN.PA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Werner - Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

Laura Prieskorn - President & Chief Executive Officer

Marcia Wadsten - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Steve Binioris - Head-Asset Liability Management & Chief Actuary

Scott Romine - President-Jackson National Life Distributors

Conference Call Participants

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Erik Bass - Autonomous

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today's Jackson Financial, Inc First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Daily and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host Liz Werner, Head of Investor Relations. Liz, please go ahead.

Liz Werner

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Jackson's first quarter earnings call. Today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based upon management's current expectations. Jackson's filings with the SEC provide details on important factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. Except as required by law Jackson is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change.

Today's remarks also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable US GAAP figures is included in our earnings release, financial supplement and earnings presentation all of which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.jackson.com.

Joining us today are our CEO, Laura Prieskorn; our CFO, Marcia Wadsten; our Head of Asset

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.