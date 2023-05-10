Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.09K Followers

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Curtis Parker - Senior Vice President

Michael Weil - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Doyle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Barry Oxford - Colliers

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Necessity Retail REIT Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Curtis Parker, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Curtis Parker

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This call is being webcast in the Investor Relations section of RTL's website at www.decesityretailreit.com. Joining me today on the call to discuss the results are Michael Weil, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Doyle, Chief Financial Officer.

The following information contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We refer all of you to our SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and all other filings with the SEC after that date for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these differences or otherwise impact our business. Any forward-looking statements provided during this conference call are only made as of the date of this call. As stated in our SEC filings, RTL disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.