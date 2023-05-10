Qualcomm: More Short-Term Pain Ahead, Don't Join Buying Frenzy

Sundry Photography

We're maintaining our hold rating on Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) after Q2 2023 earnings results last week despite the weaker guidance for the next quarter of $8.1B to $8.9B versus the consensus of $9.12B due to the "challenging" smartphone market. We expect inventory correction cycles to wrap up by the end of 1H23 but continue to be bearish on the stock, as we see a very mixed-demand environment for smartphone, automotive, and IoT markets in 2H23. The company now expects the 2023 smartphone total addressable market, or TAM, to drop 8-9% Y/Y, a significantly lower TAM than the previously expected growth of 0-5% Y/Y. While QCOM's financial performance will likely improve in 2H23 due to Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) launch of new model and inventory correction cycles by Android customers, we remain unconvinced that end-market demand will improve materially amid current macro headwinds.

QCOM stock is down 25% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by nearly 23%. Over the past six months, the stock is down roughly 15% and 20% over the past six months. We believe QCOM's risk-reward profile remains unfavorable and hence recommend investors wait on the sideline for the downside risks to be factored in. The following graph outlines our rating history on the stock.

Q2 2023 & What's Next?

QCOM reported 2Q23 earning results with Non-GAAP EPS of $2.15, slightly missing consensus, and revenue of $9.27B, down roughly 16.9% Y/Y but beating consensus by $150M. QCT revenue still accounts for the bulk of total revenues, with the Handsets revenue stream accounting for 76.8% of total QCT revenues at $6,105M this quarter. Total QCT revenue was down 17% Y/Y this quarter, while handset revenue was also down 17% Y/Y due to Android customers' inventory correction and guided sales for the June quarter to decline again sequentially and Y/Y due to weakness from Apple Inc. Automotive was a bright spot on the 2Q23 earnings call, growing 20% Y/Y at $447M. Our bearish sentiment on the stock is driven by our belief that the company will continue to be pressured by weaker smartphone demand causing sequential declines in QCT division revenue; management expects "macroeconomic headwinds, weaker global handset units, and channel inventory drawdown" to impact the coming quarter.

QCOM now expects the 2023 smartphone TAM to decline about 8-9% YoY, significantly lower than its previous expectation of growth. We forecast the smartphone TAM to contract roughly 2.5% this year compared to last year. The IDC reported worldwide smartphone shipments dropped 14.5% Y/Y to 268.6M units in 1Q23. While management discussed diversifying strategy as a top priority going forward into automotive semiconductors and low-power applications, we don't believe diversification will offset near-term headwinds in the smartphone market, as we see a mixed-demand environment in IoT and automotive heading into 2H23.

In addition, we expect QCOM will face price pressures in 2024 due to competition with MediaTek. The latter provides systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, and IoT products. The two companies compete in the global smartphone processor market but differ slightly in the target markets. QCOM operates more high-end processors while MediaTek focuses on mid-range and budget smartphones; QCOM dominates the high-end smartphone market segment with an estimated 40-75% share, while MediaTek owns roughly 22% of the total global smartphone market by revenue. We expect QCOM to face price pressure next year as MediaTek is upping its offerings in the high-end smartphone segment with the announcement of a new 4nm chipset named "Dimensity 7200." We believe price pressures and increased competition with MediaTek to be a headwind for the company through 2024.

The deal with Apple

QCOM is currently the supplier of 5G modems for AAPL devices, including AAPL's recent iPhone 14 lineup, but the latter has been working on designing its own 5G chip as an "in-house replacement" to phase out QCOM's modems over time. While we expect QCOM is working to reduce reliance on AAPL in the mid-to-long run, we don't believe AAPL's plans to create in-house replacements in the wireless connectivity market will negatively impact the stock in the near term. AAPL's been rumored to be trying to break out of dependency on QCOM for a while now; QCOM CEO, Cristiano Amon, made a statement about the matter, saying, "We're making no plans for 2024, my planning assumption is we're not providing [Apple] a modem in '24, but it's their decision to make."

We must not ignore the risk of AAPL going with its in-house modem solution by 2025; however, we don't see AAPL shifting away from QCOM before then. We expect iPhone 15 models will likely be equipped with QCOM's Snapdragon X70 modem- an improved version of the Snapdragon X65 used in iPhone 14 models. In the near term, we believe QCOM's financial performance will improve in the 2H23 due to AAPL's new model launch but remain unconvinced that end demand will improve materially due to the persisting macroeconomic headwinds.

Valuation

Qualcomm Incorporated is relatively cheap, trading at 12.3x C2023 EPS $8.60 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average of 23.8x. The stock is trading at 3.4x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.1x. We still don't see favorable entry points into the stock at current levels and recommend investors against buying the stock on weakness.

The following chart outlines QCOM's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is bullish on the stock. Of the 34 analysts covering the stock, 21 are buy-rated, 12 are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is currently priced at $106 per share. The median sell-side price target is $135, while the mean is $139, with a potential 28-31% upside.

The following charts outline sell-side ratings and price targets for QCOM.

What to do with QCOM stock

We continue to be hold-rated on Qualcomm Incorporated, consistent with our March note on the company. We expect Qualcomm Incorporated stock to not work in the near term due to the mixed-demand environment across smartphone, automotive, and IoT markets. We're constructive on AAPL's new model launch improving the company's financial performance, but don't expect it'll offset the weaker end-market demand caused by macro headwinds. We also believe the company to be at risk of AAPL more seriously developing in-house replacements to QCOM modems by 2025. We don't see a favorable risk-reward profile for Qualcomm Incorporated stock and recommend investors wait for the downside to be factored in before exploring favorable entry points.

