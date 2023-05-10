Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IAC Inc. (IAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 4:37 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC)
IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Halpin - Chief Financial Officer and COO

Joey Levin - Chief Executive Officer, IAC and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Angi Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

John Blackledge - Cowen

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Youssef Squali - Truist

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the IAC and Angi First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christopher Halpin, CFO and COO of IAC. Please go ahead.

Christopher Halpin

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Christopher Halpin here and welcome to the IAC and Angi Inc.’s first quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and CEO and Chairman of Angi Inc.

Similar to last quarter, supplemental to our quarterly earnings releases, IAC has also published its quarterly shareholder letter, which is currently available on the Investor Relations section of IAC’s website. We will not be reading the shareholder letter on this call. I will shortly turn the call over to Joey to make a few brief introductory remarks. We will then open it up to Q&A.

Before we get to that, I’d like to remind you that during this presentation, we may discuss our outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements typically may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements.

These forward-looking views are

