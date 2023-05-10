Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wassem Khalil - Investor Relations

Mike Crawley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Pauline Alimchandani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Steuart - TD securities

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Nicholas Boychuk - Cormark Securities

Ben Pham - BMO

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Naji Baydoun - iA Capital Markets

David Quezada - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to the Northland Power Conference Call to discuss the 2023 First Quarter Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Conducting this call for Northland Power are Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer; Pauline Alimchandani, Chief Financial Officer; and Wassem Khalil, Senior Director of Investor Relations and strategy.

Before we begin, Northland’s management has asked me to remind listeners that all figures presented are in Canadian dollars and to caution that certain information presented and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements that include assumptions and are subject to various risks. Actual results may differ materially from management’s expected or forecasted results. Please read the forward-looking statements section in yesterday’s news release announcing Northland Power’s results and be guided by its contents and making investment decisions or recommendations. The release is available at www.northlandpower.com.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Crawley.

Mike Crawley

Good morning, everyone. Apologies for my voice. I think it hopefully will clear up as we move through the call. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call in 2023. We are going to start with reviewing our financial and operating results for the quarter with our prepared remarks and look forward to addressing questions from analysts following that.

