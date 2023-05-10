Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 4:50 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.1K Followers

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Clive Johnson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cinnamond - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William Lytle - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Victor King - Senior Vice President of Exploration

Dennis Stansbury - Senior Vice President of Engineering and Project Evaluations

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Justin Stevens - PI financial

Don DeMarco - Nation Bank Financial

Stephen Green - TD Cowan

Harmen Puri - Bank of America Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the B2Gold First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Clive Johnson, President, CEO and director. Please go ahead.

Clive Johnson

Good morning and good afternoon, wherever we are everyone. And thanks for joining us. We are here today of course to talk about the B2Gold Q1 2023 operational and financial results, we had another strong quarter of operating performance which led to some very positive financial results.

Mike Cinnamond, or CFO is going to walk you through that, and then Bill Lytle, our COO is going to update us on the Back River project the status of apps, and talk a bit about the Fekola Complex expansion projects looking on, and then Victor King, Senior VP of Exploration will talk to us a little bit about exploration plans for backward route just approves a large exploration budget. And we will also update the progress in terms of exploration in the Fekola Complex. And then

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.