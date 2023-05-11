Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Telstra: A 4% Tax-Free Dividend From Australia's Largest Telecom Company

May 11, 2023 10:27 AM ETTelstra Group Limited (TLGPY), TTRAF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Telstra is the largest telecommunications company in Australia. That has its advantages and the company's revenue and EBITDA are increasing again this year.
  • The dividend is fully funded by the free cash flow result but the net income per share is lagging.
  • The dividend should be tax-free for foreign investors as it is "fully franked."
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Telstra public pay phone

Douglas Cliff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Telstra (OTCPK:TLGPY) (OTCPK:TTRAF) is Australia’s largest telecommunications company and a loyal dividend payer. While the current dividend yield is approximately 4%, the additional benefit for foreign investors is the status of the dividend. As Telstra pays corporate income taxes

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.03K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.