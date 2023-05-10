Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 5:18 PM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Squire - Investor Relations

Rob Kay - Chief Executive Officer

Larry Winoker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Lifetime Brands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform all participants that their lines will be on a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Andrew Squire. Mr. Squire, you may begin.

Andrew Squire

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Lifetime Brands' first quarter 2023 earnings call. With us today from management are Rob Kay, Chief Executive Officer and Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the call, I’d like to remind you that our remarks this morning may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company and these statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today’s press release and others are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such statements are based upon information available to the company as of the date hereof and are subject to change for future developments. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update such statements.

Our remarks this morning and in today’s press release also contained non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities

