The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 5:30 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim FitzGerald - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Mittelman - Chief Financial Officer

James Pool - Chief Technology and Operations Officer

Steven Spittle - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Joyner - BMO

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Mig Dobre - Baird

Tami Zakaria - JP Morgan

Tim Thein - Citi

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the Middleby Corporation First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

With us today from management are Tim FitzGerald, CEO; Bryan Mittelman, CFO; James Pool, Chief Technology and Operations Officer; and Mr. Steven Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer. Management will begin with opening comments and then we will open the call for questions. Instructions to enter the queue will be given at that time.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. FitzGerald for his opening remarks. Please go ahead sir.

Tim FitzGerald

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website.

We are pleased to have posted solid results to begin the year, reporting a first quarter with strong performance, both at our commercial and food processing businesses, while our residential business was expectedly impacted by challenging market conditions and destocking of inventories at our retail partners.

In the quarter we drove improved profitability and we continue to make progress towards our longer-term margin targets through focus on profitability of our sales mix and with further improvements yet to come through efficiency gains and supply chain initiatives.

During the quarter

