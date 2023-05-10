Spencer Platt

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has just released its Q1 earnings results, as Seeking Alpha has reported here. HOOD stock is so far reacting positively, although this could change on a dime. This article looks at the Good, Bad, and Ugly from the earnings report and what it means for the stock's outlook.

Good:

Non-GAAP EPS beat by a massive margin of 46 cents and revenue beat by $14 Million. This should come as a relief to shareholders as Robinhood has rarely beaten on both metrics as shown below. That said, please bear in mind that the expected EPS was still a loss of 49 cents.

HOOD Earnings History (Seekingalpha.com)

Net deposits went up 29% compared to Q4 2022 and 18% YoY. Given the recent jitters in the financial world, this could be a sign that consumers saw Robinhood as a relative safehouse.

Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") went up to $77 and this marks the 4th consecutive quarter that it went up. While this is a far cry from the highs seen in 2021, the increasing revenue should come in handy should the trend continue along with the company's intention to cut costs.

Hood ARPU (investors.robinhood.com)

As a result of improving revenue and expenses not shooting up too much, Robinhood has been able to maintain a healthy cash and short term investments balance, holding nearly $6 Billion at the end of Q1. The company is being prudent in moving half a billion in cash to treasuries and other short-term investments (<1 year). Whenever I see a company touting their rich cash balance, I immediately think about their debt burden. Robinhood gets a pass here, too, as their debt level has come down significantly in the last 2 years and is now at $1.83 billion, which is about 30% of its cash strength.

Hood Cash And Investments (investors.robinhood.com)

Finally, I am a Robinhood customer myself, although it is my third (and final) preferred option in the three trading/investing platforms I have. Hence, I am well aware of the company's new initiatives including their efforts to "deepen relationships with existing customers." For example, by offering an interest rate of 4.65%, Robinhood was able to generate a cash sweep balance of $8 billion. The company is also on track to launch its brokerage services in UK by end of 2023. I am looking forward to their 24-hour market initiative as well. In short, to their credit, despite a few missteps so far, the company is not afraid to try new initiatives.



Bad and Ugly:

Despite being around for more than 10 years and 2 years as a public company, Robinhood is not only losing money on GAAP basis but also on Non-GAAP basis. The company attributed quite a bit of the EPS loss to share-based compensation, which sets up the nicely for the point below.

"Q1 2023 EPS of -$0.57 included a -$0.54 EPS impact from a one-time $485 million share-based compensation ("SBC") expense related to our co-founders cancelling their 2021 market-based restricted stock unit awards in February 2023 (the "2021 Founders Award Cancellation")."

Although the Founders Award Cancellation reduced share count by 35.5 million, I find it funny, if not misleading for the company to say its net loss "decrease." When your loss get worse, you are actually increasing your losses. Not decreasing them.

Hood Loss (nvestors.robinhood.com)

In two years as a public company, Robinhood's shares outstanding has gone up about 7%. Honestly, I was expecting this number to be much higher given the company's early stage in operation as a public entity and how the company needs to compete with the tech giants for talent. That said, it is prudent to keep an eye on the trajectory here, especially as the company has admitted (page 21 on this report) that it anticipates ~4% dilution in 2023.

Hood Shares (YCharts.com)

Despite falling from about $55 in 2021 to $9 right now, Robinhood's stock is trading at a Price-Sales multiple of 6 based on 2022 revenue. As a comparison, (although in a different industry), fellow high aspirant in Financial sector, Block, Inc. (SQ) is trading at two times 2022 sales. In its "Financial Outlook" section of the earnings report, Robinhood did not talk about revenue or EPS guidance for the rest of the year and touted only the (minimal) reduced expenses.

Conclusion

I expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to continue its trajectory of increasing revenue but not be consistently profitable, if at all, at least for the next couple of years. With uncertainties about the economy, it is hard to recommend a company that makes money primarily on interest rates and payment for order flow ("PFOF") right here right now. However, at the right price and with a long-term horizon, Robinhood can be part of your portfolio as it innovates (24 hour trading for example) its way to leadership.

Meanwhile, I rate Robinhood Markets, Inc. stock a Hold here. However, I will be looking for opportunities to sell puts to obtain the stock at a lower price, although I got hurt by this once.