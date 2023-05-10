Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 6:07 PM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB), GNMSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.1K Followers

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jan van de Winkel - Co-Founder, President & CEO

Anthony Pagano - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Emily Field - Barclays Bank

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs Group

James Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matthew Phipps - William Blair & Company

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist Securities

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Genmab's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

During this telephone conference, you may be presented with forward-looking statements that include words such as believes, anticipates, plans or expects. Actual results may differ materially, for example, as a result of delayed or unsuccessful development projects. Genmab is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results unless this is required by law. Please also note that Genmab may hold your personal data as indicated by you as part of our Investor Relations outreach activities in order to update you on Genmab looking -- going forward. Please refer to our website for more information on Genmab and our privacy policy.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jan van de Winkel. Please go ahead.

Jan van de Winkel

Hello, and welcome to Genmab's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the period ending March 31, 2023. With me today to present these results is our CFO, Anthony Pagano. Let's move to Slide 2.

As already said, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please keep that in mind as we go through this call. Let's move to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.