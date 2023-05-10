Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WeWork: Business Model Doesn't Work

May 10, 2023 7:15 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)
Summary

  • WeWork is a leader in flexible office solutions with 779 locations across the globe.
  • The company has fallen from grace, with company valuation falling from over $47 billion in 2019 to a market cap of less than $1 billion now.
  • The problem is that its business model simply doesn't work, in my opinion. Despite achieving 73% occupancy levels, the company still reported an adj. EBITDA loss in the latest quarter.
  • With less than $1 billion in cash and liquidity vs. ~$300 million in quarterly cash burn, I believe that time seems to be running out for shareholders.

WeWork co-working space - NYC

nycshooter

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) was once a venture capital darling with a $47 billion private market valuation. However, in my opinion, the company's business model simply doesn't work.

In its latest quarterly earnings, the company achieved 73% occupancy, but still reported negative

WeWork has a global footprint

Figure 1 - WeWork has a global footprint (WE corporate presentation)

WeWork product offerings

Figure 2 - WeWork product offerings (WE corporate presentation)

WeWork can offer savings compared to standard lease

Figure 3 - WeWork can offer savings compared to standard lease (WE corporate presentation)

WeWork overview in Q3/2019

Figure 4 - WeWork overview in Q3/2019 (WeWork corporate presentation from November 2019)

WeWork overview in early 2021

Figure 5 - WeWork overview in early 2021 (WeWork SPAC presentation)

WeWork actually lost less money during COVID

Figure 6 - WeWork actually lost less money during COVID (WeWork SPAC presentation)

WeWork projections during SPAC process

Figure 7 - WeWork projections during SPAC process (WeWork SPAC presentation)

WeWork's operations failed to live up to SPAC hype

Figure 8 - WeWork's operations failed to live up to SPAC hype (WE Q1/23 presentation)

WeWork Q1/23 financial summary

Figure 9 - WeWork Q1/23 financial summary (WeWork Q1/23 press release)

WeWork continued to report large losses

Figure 10 - WeWork continued to report large losses (WE Q1/23 press release)

WeWork only has $897 million in cash and liquidity

Figure 11 - WeWork only has $897 million in cash and liquidity (WE Q1/23 presentation)

WeWork cash flow statement

Figure 12 - WeWork cash flow statement (WE Q1/23 press release)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

