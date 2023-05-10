audioundwerbung

Investment thesis

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) was one of the hottest IPOs of the 2020 frenzy and now the company's share price is more than 70 times below all-time highs. Some investors might be tempted to buy the dip, but my analysis reveals that such a massive selloff was fair. NKLA fails to keep up with its long-term plans and is currently stuck in a very difficult position with cash enough to finance only the next quarter's operations.

Company information

Nikola is a company that designs and manufactures innovative solutions for the transportation industry, including products and services. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. NKLA operates in two business units: Truck and Energy. According to the company's latest 10-K, the Truck business unit is developing and commercializing battery electric vehicles [BEV], and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles [FCEV]. The Energy business unit is focused on developing and constructing a hydrogen fueling ecosystem and providing BEV charging support to meet anticipated fuel demand for FCEV and BEV customers and other third-party customers. The company went public in June 2020.

NKLA's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a single operating and reportable segment.

Financials

Since Nikola went public just a couple of years ago, there is not much to analyze in historical financials. The company is very far from turning profitable and FY 2022 was the first when the company started generating revenue. Though, the cost of revenue was more than three times higher than the topline itself. To fuel first sales, the company has spent almost $800 million on SG&A expenses, which was by far higher than in previous years.

Seeking Alpha

The former CEO, Mark Russell, during the Q4 2021 earnings call, shared the guidance for FY 2022 with a commitment to deliver from 300 to 500 trucks with revenue above $90 million. According to the 10-K report for the full FY 2022, the company shipped more than twice less than the lower edge of the guidance. Such a massive underperformance is a red flag for me, meaning that there are problems either with planning or execution or maybe even both.

Nikola's latest 10-K

I see the pace of the company's asset meltdown as a huge red flag. For sure, the company is in its early stages of development. Still, cash reserves are shrinking, and I believe there is a very high probability that the company will face the need to raise additional finance. Rapidly increasing inventory also hurts liquidity and its prospects.

Seeking Alpha

During the latest earnings call, Stasy Pasterick, the company's CFO suggested that the company is close to achieving approximately $150 million cash burn per quarter, meaning that the outstanding cash balance as of March 31 is $30 million lower than the targeted per quarter cash burn rate. The company needs to take urgent measures to focus on minimizing cash burn if NKLA wants to stay in business. Cost cutting in turn will hurt investments in marketing and R&D which apparently will undermine the company's long-term prospects.

Another red flag that I see is the pausing of the production of BEV. According to Michael Lohscheller, the CEO, Nikola has a "sufficient inventory of battery electric trucks for customers". It means the management is doing it to improve working capital, which in turn means that working capital management was poor over recent quarters. What it also means, in my opinion, is that the demand for BEVs is decelerating faster than the management expected. For an early-stage company with scarce resources and very limited liquidity available to survive it is crucial to demonstrate exceptional management and capital allocation. And overproduction of BEVs is far from being called an exceptional performance of management.

Overall, the company is in a very tough financial position and the future does not seem bright, in my opinion. Nikola does not have a track record of success, but a track record of underperformance instead.

Valuation

Nikola is a company with no profits and very remote free cash flow so for valuation I use Discounted Cash Flows [DCF] approach. I prefer to be conservative in my assumptions so I round the WACC provided by Gurufocus up to 10%. The hard part here is projecting future FCFs for NKLA. As we have seen in the "Financials" section, the company is far, far away from generating profits and positive FCF, so we have vast uncertainty here. For the optimistic case scenario, I use consensus revenue estimates and implement FCF margins and timing based on my personal judgment.

Author's calculations

As we can see from the above calculations, the optimistic scenario projects a fair value of the business at $5.51 billion, meaning a vast upside potential for the stock. But sometimes DCF lies, especially when assumptions look far from reality.

I have firm confidence that revenue growth projections are way too optimistic since NKLA's historical operating performance does not give us any evidence that the company will be able to deliver sixteen-fold revenue growth over the next 48 months. I would like to simulate a less aggressive revenue scenario, though a 30% of revenue CAGR is also relatively optimistic. In this case, I do not expect the company to break even until FY 2032 in terms of FCF.

Author's calculations

I believe that the less aggressive scenario above is much closer to turning real over the next decade. We can see that under these assumptions, NKLA's business costs much less than the current market cap. But we should bear in mind that uncertainty is very high for NKLA's prospects.

Overall, I believe that we should look at a less aggressive scenario given the company's track record of failing to achieve goals within the initially planned timeframe. Under a moderate revenue growth scenario, my valuation suggests that the stock is overvalued by a big margin.

Significant risks to consider

Investing in a company that is far from turning profitable is very risky. NKLA is a cash burner with liquidity deteriorating significantly, as we have seen in the financial analysis above. For a company like NKLA, the going concern risk is always elevated. Any options to raise additional finance will hit equity investors either by deteriorating cash flows with new debt burdens or diluting by issuing new shares.

The competition is also intensifying in the clean energy trucking business. The EV trucks market leader, Volvo, delivered 683 electric trucks in the first quarter of 2023, indicating a 254% YoY growth. The undisputable overall EV market leader with a powerful brand, Tesla, began delivering its Tesla Semi truck six months ago. There are rumors that Pepsi alone plans to roll out about 100 Semis during 2023. These two giants have much more resources than NKLA to continue to invest vast amounts in R&D, so it will be tough for the company to keep up with competitors.

Last but not least, among the significant risks are the hydrogen energy inherent risks. Hydrogen is highly inflammable and any potential accident with hydrogen-powered equipment or transport vehicles will bring significant damage to the reputation of companies developing hydrogen energy. That can lead to a loss of customers who might prefer to switch to safer sources of energy that proved their safety over a longer time.

Bottom line

To sum up, NKLA is a strong sell, given its weak financial position and weak performance over the past quarters. In my opinion, the company failed to effectively allocate funds that were raised during their very successful IPO. Moreover, my valuation with moderately optimistic growth assumptions suggests the stock is overvalued.

