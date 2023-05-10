Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Walt Disney Company. (DIS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 6:47 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.1K Followers

The Walt Disney Company. (NYSE:DIS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexia Quadrani - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Robert Iger - Chief Executive Officer

Christine McCarthy - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - BofA Securities

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Michael Morris - Guggenheim

Doug Mitchelson - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day and welcome to The Walt Disney Company’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexia Quadrani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alexia Quadrani

Good afternoon. It’s my pleasure to welcome everybody to the Walt Disney Company’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Our press release was issued about 25 minutes ago and is available on our website at www.disney.com/investors. Today’s call is being webcast and a replay and a transcript will also be made available on our website. Joining me for today’s call are Bob Iger, Disney’s Chief Executive Officer; and Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Bob and Christine, we will be happy to take some of your questions. So with that, let me turn the call over to Bob to get started.

Robert Iger

Thank you Alexia and good afternoon everyone. Allow me to digress for a moment to congratulate Universal for the tremendous success of Super Mario Brothers. It certainly proves people love to be entertained in theatres around the world and it gives us reason to be optimistic about the movie business.

Now turning to our results. We're pleased

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.