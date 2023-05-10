Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 6:50 PM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.1K Followers

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Diaz - President & CEO, Vida Strategic Partners Inc.

David Enloe - President, CEO & Director

Ryan Lake - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Maxwell Smock - William Blair & Company

Steven Etoch - Stephens Inc.

Marla Marin - Zacks Small-Cap Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Societal CDMO First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Stephanie Diaz of Societal's Investor Relations group. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Diaz

Thank you. Hello, and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we have David Enloe, President and CEO; and Ryan Lake, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will be providing an overview of Societal contract development and manufacturing business, including updates on corporate activities and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

After our prepared remarks, we will welcome your questions. Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today May 10, 2023, will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the current beliefs of the company, which involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ from these statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement made today.

I encourage you to review all of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning these and other matters. Our earnings press release and this call will include discussion of certain non-GAAP information. You can find our earnings press release, including relevant non-GAAP reconciliations on our corporate website at societalcdmo.com.

With that, I will turn the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.