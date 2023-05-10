Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 7:02 PM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), EDR:CA
Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Galina Meleger - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dan Dickson - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Endeavour Silver Corp. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Galina Meleger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Galina Meleger

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I ask that you view our MD&A for cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Our MD&A and financial statements are available on our website at edrsilver.com.

With us on today’s call is Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver’s CEO; Christine West, our Chief Financial Officer; and Don Gray, Endeavour’s COO. Following Dan’s formal remarks, we will then open the call for questions.

Now over to Dan.

Dan Dickson

Thank you, Galina, and welcome, everyone. 2023 is off to a strong start. Not only was it a good quarter for our operating mines, but we also attained a significant milestones towards building the long-term future of the company. Consolidated Q1 silver equivalent production was up 18% year-over-year to 2.4 million silver equivalent ounces. Ultimately, this performance puts us in great shape to achieve this year's production guidance of between 8.6 million to 9.5 million silver equivalent ounces.

Once again, from a production standpoint, Guanacevi had a positive quarter, driven by robust silver and gold grades. However, mill performance was impacted due to the extended maintenance of our -- on

