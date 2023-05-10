Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 7:04 PM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)
Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Kovtun - Investor Relations, Gateway Group

Josh Harley - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marco Fregenal - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

AJ Hayes - Stephens Inc.

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Fathom Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alex Kovtun with the Gateway Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Kovtun

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to the Fathom Holdings 2023 first quarter conference call. I'm Alex Kovtun with Gateway Group, Fathom's Investor Relations firm.

Before I turn things over to the Fathom management team, I want to remind listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our latest Form 10-Q and other company filings made with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ materially. Fathom undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after today's call, except as required by law.

Please also note that during this call, we will be discussing adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial

