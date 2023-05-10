Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Yellow Corporation: Cheap Price, But Escaping The Pothole Remains Hard

May 10, 2023 8:14 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)ODFL, USX, WERN
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
886 Followers

Summary

  • Yellow Corporation stays sluggish with its hammered revenues and margins.
  • Its financial positioning is quite bothersome for a capital-intensive company.
  • Near-term market prospects are mixed, given the potential recession and decreasing inflation.
  • The stock price continues to decrease, making it very cheap.
Package Boxes on Pallets Loading into Cargo Container. Trucks Parked Loading at Dock Warehouse. Delivery Service. Shipping Warehouse Logistics. Road Freight Truck Transportation.

1933bkk

The freight and logistics market saw disruptions as inflation peaked in 2022. The softening demand and clearing supply chain bottlenecks gave more headwinds. And even an industry trailblazer like Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) did not avert its adverse impact. This year, the

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
886 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.