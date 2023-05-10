Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Lahey - Head of IR

Bill Mulligan - CEO

Kai Strohbecke - CFO

Peter Aschenbrenner - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - BofA

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Graham Price - Raymond James

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maxeon Solar Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Please go ahead.

Robert Lahey

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, Bill Mulligan; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.

Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Bill. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, the 6-K and other SEC filings. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements. To enhance this call, we have also posted a supplemental slide deck on the Events and Presentations page of Maxeon's Investor Relations website.

Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of our supplemental slide deck as well as today's earnings press release, both of which are available on Maxeon's Investor Relations website

