Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:01 PM ETRadiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.11K Followers

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bohn Crain - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Macomber - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Stephen - Lake Street capital

Elliot Alper - TD Cowen

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Michael Vermut - Newland Capital Management

Operator

This afternoon, Bohn Crain, Radiant Logistics' Founder and CEO; and Radiant’s Chief Financial Officer, Todd Macomber, will provide a general Business Update and discuss Financial Results for the company's Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023. Following their comments, we will open the call to questions. This conference is scheduled for 30 minutes.

This conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the company that may cause the company's actual results or achievements to be materially different from the results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

While it is impossible to identify all the factors that may cause the company's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements, such factors include those that have been in the past and may be in the future be identified in the company's SEC filings and other public announcements, which are available on the Radiant website at www.radiantdelivers.com. In addition, past results are not necessarily an indication of future performance.

Now I’d like to pass the call over to Radiant’s Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. Over to you.

Bohn Crain

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining in on today's call. Let me

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.