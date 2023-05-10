Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:09 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.11K Followers

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ronald Van Veen - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Andy Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Potter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Drew Crum - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

Aaron Lee - Macquarie Group

Jack Butler - Barclays Bank Plc

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Ronald Van Veen, Corsair's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Ronald Van Veen

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Corsair's financial results conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. On the call today, we have Corsair's CEO, Andy Paul; and CFO, Michael Potter. Andy will review highlights from the quarter, Michael will then review the financials and our outlook. We will then have time for any questions.

Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results of our Company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and on our SEC filings.

Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.