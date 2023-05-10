Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:17 PM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.11K Followers

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Travis Parman - Chief Communications Officer

Jonathan Webb - Founder and CEO

Tony Martin - COO

Loren Eggleton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AppHarvest First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Travis Parman, Chief Communications Officer. Please go ahead.

Travis Parman

Thank you for joining us on the AppHarvest first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Travis Parman, Chief Communications Officer for AppHarvest. Joining me today are several members of the senior management team including Jonathan Webb, Founder and CEO; Tony Martin, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member and Loren Eggleton, Chief Financial Officer. The earnings release is available on our Investor website at investors.appharvest.com.

On today's call, we'll begin with prepared remarks from the team. Then we'll open the call to questions. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that comments today regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements that we make pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the securities laws. The statements are made based on management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events. And they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. In providing projections and other forward-looking statements, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update them. For more information on important factors that could affect these expectations, please see our most recent SEC filings.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.