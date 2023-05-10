Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:25 PM ETBioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.11K Followers

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Miranda Peto – Investor Relations

Peter Altman – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave McClung – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright

Kumar Raja – Roth Capital

Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the BioCardia 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Miranda Peto of BioCardia Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Miranda.

Miranda Peto

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. Joining me from BioCardia’s leadership team are Peter Altman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave McClung, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements including statements that address BioCardia’s expectations for future performance and operational results, references to management’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analogies and current expectations. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products, technologies and obtaining regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors and cautionary statements described in BioCardia’s reports on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2023.

The content of this time call contains time-sensitive information that

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.