Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:33 PM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.11K Followers

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hills - Vice President, Investor Relations

Randy Taylor - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Labay - Chief Financial Officer

Dean Ehrlich - Games Business Leader

Darren Simmons - FinTech Business Leader

Conference Call Participants

David Katz - Jefferies

Jeff Stantial - Stifel

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

John Davis - Raymond James

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Edward Engel - ROTH MKM

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Everi Holdings 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now, let me turn the call over to Jennifer Hills, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Hills

Thank you, operator.

Let me begin with a reminder that our Safe Harbor disclaimer, which covers today's call and webcast, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed on today's call. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in our earnings release today and in other SEC filings, which are posted in the Investors section of our corporate website at everi.com.

Because of the potential risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not intend and assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of today, May 10, 2023.

We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, free cash flow and net cash position. A description of each of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.