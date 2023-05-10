Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 8:42 PM ETAeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Fung - Director, IR

Soroush Dardashti - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Saurabh Sinha - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Pierre Ferragu – New Street Research

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners

Tristan Gerra - Baird

Richard Shannon - Craig Hallum

Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Operator

Good day, Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. My name is Judith and I'll be your conference facilitator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Aeva Technologies' First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

During the opening remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the opening remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Andrew Fung, Director of Investor Relations. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Fung

Thank you, and welcome, everyone to Aeva's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Soroush Salehian, Aeva's Co-Founder and CEO, and Saurabh Sinha, Aeva's CFO. Ahead of this call, we issued our first quarter 2023 press release and presentation, which we will refer to today and can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.aeva.com.

Please note that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, based on current expectations assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today, and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a further discussion of the material risk and other important factors that could affect our financial

