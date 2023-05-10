Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

The Great Wealth Illusion

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • It’s no secret that for the past decade and a half, the Federal Reserve has made it its mission to create a “wealth effect” in the economy by boosting asset prices.
  • Since quantitative easing began in 2008, the trajectory of the economy in relation to the growth of M2 has been far more deeply negative than that in household net worth.
  • As today’s CPI report reminds us, after decades of disinflation, the most recent round of money printing has led to the return of inflation.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

primeimages

It’s no secret that for the past decade and a half, the Federal Reserve has made it its mission to create a “wealth effect” in the economy by boosting asset prices. Back in 2010, Ben Bernanke explained, “…higher

Households - Net Worth, Level/Gross Domestic Product

Households - Net Worth, Level/M2

Gross Domestic Product/M2

This article was written by

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.43K Followers
Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.