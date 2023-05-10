Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Core CPI Stuck At 5.5%-5.7% Range For Fifth Month, Now Higher Than Overall CPI, As Used Car Prices Suddenly Spike Again

Summary

  • The CPI for April, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was marked by a very unwelcome reversal in durable goods prices which suddenly jumped again month-to-month.
  • Services inflation remains red hot, but was somewhat moderated by a sharp drop in airline fares, rental cars, and by the infamous and huge adjustment of the health insurance CPI.
  • This combination caused the “core” CPI to remain stuck for the fifth month in a row at around 5.5% — it’s now higher than overall CPI.
  • Used vehicles CPI spiked by 4.4% in April from March, a huge jump.
  • Energy was a big contributor in the surge of the overall CPI in 2021 and the first half of 2022 and it is now a big contributor in moderating overall CPI.

Used cars for sale

acilo/E+ via Getty Images

Inflation Whac A Mole. Housing Inflation may be peaking at 8%+, but rents re-accelerated.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was marked by a very unwelcome reversal in durable goods

Core CPI

Core CPI monthly, 3-month average

Core Services inflation (without energy services)

Core Services inflation (without energy services) 3-month average

CPI health insurance after mega-adjustment

CPI Rent primary residence owner's equivalent

CPI Rent residence owner's equivalent

CPI used vehicles

CPI food at home

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

